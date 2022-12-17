Dr. Lei Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lei Gao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lei Gao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Gao works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions
-
3
Cardiology9001 Summa Ave Fl 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gao?
Dr. Gao was cheerful and friendly in approach, listened to concerns and answered questions thoroughly. Felt like we were in good hands.
About Dr. Lei Gao, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1891978177
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Zhejiang Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gao works at
Dr. Gao has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gao speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.