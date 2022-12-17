See All Cardiologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Lei Gao, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lei Gao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Gao works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony
    16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cardiology
    9001 Summa Ave Fl 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 17, 2022
Dr. Gao was cheerful and friendly in approach, listened to concerns and answered questions thoroughly. Felt like we were in good hands.
Em — Dec 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lei Gao, MD

  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1891978177
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center
Residency
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Zhejiang Medical College
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lei Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gao has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

