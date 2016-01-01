See All Neurologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Lei Ding, MD

Neurology
1 (3)
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lei Ding, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ding works at Chen and Ding Mds in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chen and Ding Mds
    13620 38th Ave Ste 7A, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-0066
    Mw Surgery PC
    139 Centre St Ph 102, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 226-6780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lei Ding, MD
    About Dr. Lei Ding, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831143726
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ding has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

