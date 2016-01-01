Overview

Dr. Lei Ding, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ding works at Lei Ding Professional Medical in City of Industry, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.