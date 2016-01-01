Dr. Lehna Pino-Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pino-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lehna Pino-Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lehna Pino-Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Pino-Diaz works at
Locations
North Florida Internal Medicine7485 SW 17th Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 820-3186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lehna Pino-Diaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Pino-Diaz speaks Spanish.
