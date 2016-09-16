Dr. Leheb Araim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Araim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leheb Araim, MD
Overview
Dr. Leheb Araim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Inc.505 W Main St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-8600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery202 W Willow Ave Ste 405, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Araim is very caring and understanding. His staff seems to be not very friendly and seem to be put out if you need something like it is a inconvience to them.
About Dr. Leheb Araim, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083623540
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Araim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Araim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Araim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Araim speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Araim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Araim.
