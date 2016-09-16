See All General Surgeons in Visalia, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Leheb Araim, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Leheb Araim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Araim works at Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Inc.
    Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Inc.
505 W Main St, Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 627-8600
Tuesday
8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery
    Golden State Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery
202 W Willow Ave Ste 405, Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 627-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Pericardial Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Pericardial Disease
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2016
    Dr. Araim is very caring and understanding. His staff seems to be not very friendly and seem to be put out if you need something like it is a inconvience to them.
    Visalia, CA — Sep 16, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Leheb Araim, MD
    About Dr. Leheb Araim, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1083623540
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
