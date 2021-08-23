Overview

Dr. Lefferage Robbins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Robbins works at Grandview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Pinson, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.