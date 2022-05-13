Dr. Leesa Ching, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ching is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leesa Ching, DDS
Overview
Dr. Leesa Ching, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wausau, WI.
Locations
Quirt Family Dentistry200 E Bridge St # 100, Wausau, WI 54403 Directions (715) 260-6358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ching was great! Professional… caring… and personable. I Liked her and her assistant very much. I would highly recommend both of them.
About Dr. Leesa Ching, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1851750293
