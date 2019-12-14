Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leera Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Leera Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 519-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and her office have always been nothing but wonderful, caring people. I was having a time with my thyroid and with Dr. Patel and Jennifer, I feel as though I have found angels on earth. Not to long back I had a health scare and Jennifer called me at home to tell me to get to the hospital a.s.a.p. I do not live in the Lexington area, it was after hours that the problem was brought to their attention and still I got a call from her home, expressing concern for my health. I don't know what is going on with the office now, other than I will no longer be able to see Dr. Patel...………...it's a sad day and a real loss for me on this one. I can only hope to find someone that I can trust again as I did Dr. Patel and her staff.
About Dr. Leera Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia University
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
