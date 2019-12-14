See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Leera Patel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leera Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1401 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 519-3690

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Thyroid Nodule
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Thyroid Biopsy
    Dec 14, 2019
    Dr. Patel and her office have always been nothing but wonderful, caring people. I was having a time with my thyroid and with Dr. Patel and Jennifer, I feel as though I have found angels on earth. Not to long back I had a health scare and Jennifer called me at home to tell me to get to the hospital a.s.a.p. I do not live in the Lexington area, it was after hours that the problem was brought to their attention and still I got a call from her home, expressing concern for my health. I don't know what is going on with the office now, other than I will no longer be able to see Dr. Patel...………...it's a sad day and a real loss for me on this one. I can only hope to find someone that I can trust again as I did Dr. Patel and her staff.
    About Dr. Leera Patel, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    22 years of experience
    English
    1619932803
    Education & Certifications

    Charleston Area Med Center
    West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

