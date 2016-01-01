Dr. Leeor Porges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leeor Porges, MD is a dermatologist in Plantation, FL. He currently practices at Skin & Cancer Associates. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Skin and Cancer Associates201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6750
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1942688031
Dr. Porges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porges has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porges has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.