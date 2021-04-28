Dr. Leendert Van De Rydt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van De Rydt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leendert Van De Rydt, DDS
Overview
Dr. Leendert Van De Rydt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cambridge, MA. They graduated from Temple University, Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry.
Locations
Gentle Dental Cambridge19 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140 Directions (617) 354-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is great except my Temps keep falling out!!!
About Dr. Leendert Van De Rydt, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902979958
Education & Certifications
- Temple University, Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van De Rydt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van De Rydt accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Van De Rydt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Van De Rydt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Van De Rydt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van De Rydt.
