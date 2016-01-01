Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leena Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leena Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Nmg - Med Specialty Endocrine Rheum675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leena Sharma, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548375454
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
