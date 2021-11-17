Overview

Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Sayedy works at Dr. Thomas P Mathew MD PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY, Forest Hills, NY, Seaford, NY and Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.