Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Sayedy works at Dr. Thomas P Mathew MD PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY, Forest Hills, NY, Seaford, NY and Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Care PC
    915 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-9000
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Digestive Disease Care PC
    6845 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 480-6000
  3. 3
    Digestive Disease Care
    10440 Queens Blvd Ste 1F, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 313-0051
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Seaford
    850 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 684-9229
  5. 5
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury
    415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 684-9229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr Sayedy is a very special, talented, and wonderful physician. In a very busy practice, she took the time to review my entire history and e chart, ensuring that all is updated and advised me of all new treatments. I am very appreciative of her time and knowledge. She was honest and precise with her medical treatment.
    MSwee — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Leena Sayedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1184802274
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • The Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
