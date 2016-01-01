Dr. Pathikonda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leena Pathikonda, DO
Overview
Dr. Leena Pathikonda, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Pathikonda works at
Locations
Medprovider Clinic
3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75246
(469) 800-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leena Pathikonda, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1306293089
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathikonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathikonda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathikonda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathikonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathikonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.