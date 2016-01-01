See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Overview

Dr. Leena Pathikonda, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Pathikonda works at Baylor Scott & White Primary Care Associates in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Medprovider Clinic
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75246 (469) 800-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
