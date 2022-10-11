Dr. Leena Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leena Mathew, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tirunelveli Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 305-7114
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
I went in to see Dr. Mathew in absolute despair. I had lost all hope but she took the time took the time to carefully deconstruct my problems. She is THE BEST She explained everything in such detail but in a way that I could understand my disease. She helped me get off harmful medications and found solutions that help me to function better. All other pain doctors tried to push narcotics on me and other medications which had so many side effects. She challenged me gently and at my own pace so I was able to get off all my medicines and improve my overall health in a remarkable way. She helped me to get my life back. I recommend her to everyone.
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Tirunelveli Med Coll Hosp
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.