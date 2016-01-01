Dr. Leena Khanzode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanzode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leena Khanzode, MD
Overview
Dr. Leena Khanzode, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Khanzode works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Clara Medical Center Psychiatry Child and Adolescent19000 Homestead Rd Bldg 2, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 366-4410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanzode?
About Dr. Leena Khanzode, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003993957
Education & Certifications
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanzode has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanzode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanzode works at
Dr. Khanzode speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanzode. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanzode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanzode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanzode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.