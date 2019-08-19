Dr. Khaitan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leena Khaitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leena Khaitan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3209Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center - Bhu13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Digestive Health Institute - Chagrin Highlands3909 Orange Pl Ste 3200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She tells you like it is!! If you don't follow her program she will let you know. Love her,she is a great Dr. She don't play games. I wish I could have the surgery but my heart won't handle it.
About Dr. Leena Khaitan, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255358115
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Khaitan speaks Hindi.
