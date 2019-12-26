Dr. Jha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leena Jha, MD
Dr. Leena Jha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6354 Walker Ln Ste 400, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (571) 472-7322
Inova Endocrinology - Springfield6355 Walker Ln Ste 405, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 719-6715
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Jha for several years now for thyroid disorder. She is friendly and knowledgeable, and takes the time to clearly explain things to me and answer my questions. I’m very pleased with the patient care she has provided me.
About Dr. Leena Jha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1417073131
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Case Western Reserve University, School Of Medicine
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
