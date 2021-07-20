Dr. Leena Desai, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leena Desai, DMD
Overview
Dr. Leena Desai, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Chelmsford22 Alpine Ln, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 238-0380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leena Desai has a very pleasant and positive personality. When she treats her patients, the well-being of the patient is most important to her. It's very hard to find doctors like her. She is very upfront and professional in her approach. I highly recommend her and appreciate her way of working.
About Dr. Leena Desai, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1134292188
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Desai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.