Dr. Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ravikumar works at Premier Health Family Care - Union Village in Lebanon, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.