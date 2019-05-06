Overview

Dr. Leelamma George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. George works at TempleMDs in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.