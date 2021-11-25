Overview

Dr. Leela Lella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lella works at Permian Cardiology in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.