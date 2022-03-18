Dr. Leedylyn Stadulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leedylyn Stadulis, MD
Overview
Dr. Leedylyn Stadulis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Stadulis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elite Women's Health1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (757) 594-4720
- 2 9755 Courthouse Rd Ste 104, Spotsylvania, VA 22553 Directions (540) 940-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stadulis?
I have been with Stadulis over 13 years. She has been with me through thick and thin. Always made choices she felt were in my best interest. I truly do trust her and her guidance/judgements
About Dr. Leedylyn Stadulis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245221100
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stadulis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stadulis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stadulis works at
Dr. Stadulis has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stadulis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadulis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadulis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stadulis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stadulis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.