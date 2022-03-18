Overview

Dr. Leedylyn Stadulis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Stadulis works at Elite Women's Health Inc. in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Spotsylvania, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.