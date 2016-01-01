Overview

Dr. Leeber Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Northwestern Medical Group Faculty Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.