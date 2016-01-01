Dr. Lee Youngworth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Youngworth, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lee Youngworth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Youngworth works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Lee Youngworth Dpm P.A. Inc.6611 Baythorne Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 484-8003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youngworth?
About Dr. Lee Youngworth, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1447215835
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youngworth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youngworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youngworth works at
Dr. Youngworth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.