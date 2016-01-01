See All Podiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Overview

Dr. Lee Youngworth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Youngworth works at Lee Youngworth DPM in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lee Youngworth Dpm P.A. Inc.
    6611 Baythorne Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 484-8003
    About Dr. Lee Youngworth, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1447215835
