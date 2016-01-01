Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Woods, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 13113 Hadley St, Whittier, CA 90601 Directions (562) 907-7682
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lee Woods, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407910094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
