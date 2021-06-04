Dr. Lee Wittenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Wittenberg, DPM
Dr. Lee Wittenberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Lee Wittenberg8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 345, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 362-2622
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a procedure with Dr. Wittenberg in May. He made an error in the paperwork, which would have sent me to the wrong hospital and created a significant delay. At my follow-up appointment I spoke with another one of his patients, who had a similar experience. The patient also said that she initially met Dr. Wittenberg at a bar, and that he may have an issue with alcohol (which may explain the paperwork problems). That being said, my surgery was a success, and I'm happy with the result.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ithaca College
- Foot Surgery
