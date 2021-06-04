See All Podiatric Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lee Wittenberg, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Lee Wittenberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Wittenberg works at Apache Foot and Ankle Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lee Wittenberg
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 345, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 362-2622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 04, 2021
    I had a procedure with Dr. Wittenberg in May. He made an error in the paperwork, which would have sent me to the wrong hospital and created a significant delay. At my follow-up appointment I spoke with another one of his patients, who had a similar experience. The patient also said that she initially met Dr. Wittenberg at a bar, and that he may have an issue with alcohol (which may explain the paperwork problems). That being said, my surgery was a success, and I'm happy with the result.
    — Jun 04, 2021
    About Dr. Lee Wittenberg, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700868643
    Education & Certifications

    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Ithaca College
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Wittenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wittenberg works at Apache Foot and Ankle Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Wittenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Wittenberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

