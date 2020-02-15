Dr. Lee Wilson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Wilson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lee Wilson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Locations
Poplar5270 Poplar Ave Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 589-8811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He really is the best! It is so much easier to deal with the woes of dental work (I'm a frequent flyer) when your dentist and his staff are genuinely kind, skilled, and accommodating.
About Dr. Lee Wilson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.