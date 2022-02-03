Dr. Lee Weng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Weng, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Weng, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with U Rochester
Dr. Weng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Radiant Research Kansas City11661 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 954-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weng?
I seen him years ago but I can not get phone number to work
About Dr. Lee Weng, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Arabic, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1902849102
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- U Mo-Kansas City Sch Med
- Cairo U Tchg Hosp
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weng works at
Dr. Weng speaks Arabic, Mandarin and Mandarin.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Weng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.