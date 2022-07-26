Overview

Dr. Lee Walker Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Drew Memorial Health System.



Dr. Walker Jr works at Walker Internal Medicine Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.