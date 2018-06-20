Overview

Dr. Lee Trotter, DO is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Trotter works at Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.