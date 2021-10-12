Overview

Dr. Lee Thurber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Thurber works at Eyeworks Inc in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.