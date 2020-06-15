Overview

Dr. Lee Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Infirmary Surgical Specialists in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Port Placements or Replacements and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.