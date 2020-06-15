Dr. Lee Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Thompson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.
Imc-cancer Surgery of Mobile LLC3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 305, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-5557Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
- Mobile Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Thompson by my first doctor. Very attentive, and from what we observe he knows his work very well. My experience with Dr. Thompson was great. I had my surgery recently and everything went extremely well. I felt safe from the first meeting in your office, he was very informative and answered all questions clearly. I was scared and had a lot of doubts. I recommend him and his team to everyone. Your nurse is very helpful and kind. I thank God for having a doctor like him. Saved my life.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063479905
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Wound Repair, Port Placements or Replacements and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
