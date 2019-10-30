Dr. Lee Swanstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Swanstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Swanstrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Swanstrom works at
Locations
Dr. Mark Whiteford4805 NE Glisan St Ste 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He did a fundoplication redo for me. Tricky business, cleaning up someone else's screw up, but he was excellent.
About Dr. Lee Swanstrom, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952394017
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Emanuel Med Center
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of Colorado At Denver
