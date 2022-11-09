Overview

Dr. Lee Sullivan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA.



Dr. Sullivan works at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Pulmonary Clinic in Jamaica Plain, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.