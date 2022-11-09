Dr. Lee Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Sullivan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-7426
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Absolutely no problems. Careful and detailed provider and quite friendly too!
About Dr. Lee Sullivan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407261605
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.