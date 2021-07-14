Dr. Lee Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Stein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Neurology Clinic Pcthe8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 300, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 747-1117
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stein is loving and compassionate. He cares and listens.
About Dr. Lee Stein, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558392233
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Stein works at
