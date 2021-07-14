Overview

Dr. Lee Stein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Stein works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.