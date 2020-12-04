Dr. Lee Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Spencer, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Spencer MD8226 Douglas Ave Ste 805, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 361-7009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer?
Compassionate and kind, yet to the point. Lee has helped my son navigate the slippery slope of college stress, anxiety, substance abuse, and bipolar disorders. When it was time to be more aggressive, Lee was there to help, recommend and persuade my son to he needed for help, and that there was nothing wrong in asking for help. Dr Spenser saved my son's life.
About Dr. Lee Spencer, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386887917
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Med Sch
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.