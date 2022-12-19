See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Lee Smith, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lee Smith, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Specialty Care at Smithtown
    222 E Main St Ste 106, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Communicative Disorders
    430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Conductive Hearing Loss
Tongue-Tie
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Conductive Hearing Loss
Tongue-Tie

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr Smith saved our sons life.. he was the only doctor that diagnosed our son in ours and saved his life the next day this was 2009. We are so grateful for him and forever thankful ????
    Vives — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lee Smith, MD
    About Dr. Lee Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790984987
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Tongue-Tie, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
