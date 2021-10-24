Overview

Dr. Lee Skandalakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Skandalakis works at Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.