Dr. Lee Silverstein, DDS

Periodontics
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lee Silverstein, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Silverstein works at The Szikman Dental Group in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Szikman Dental Group
    2070 S Park Pl SE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 293-9859
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Lee Silverstein, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811082183
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Silverstein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein works at The Szikman Dental Group in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Silverstein’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.