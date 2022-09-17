Dr. Lee Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Shapiro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Rheumatology4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4471
-
2
Albany Medical Center6 Medical Park Dr Ste 203, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 264-1200
-
3
Community Care Physicians PC1 West Ave Ste 330, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 782-3899Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
Dr Shapiro is an extremely competent physician and an exemplary human being! I would trust him with my life.He treats the whole person, both physical and psycho spiritual! Sendings blessings and deepest gratitude??????
About Dr. Lee Shapiro, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1922194075
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Presby University Pittsburgh Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Yale University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
