Dr. Lee Selznick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Virginia Brain & Spine Center1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 450-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Page Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very good listener and a caring doctor. He is skilled at his craft.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine - M.D.
Dr. Selznick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selznick has seen patients for Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selznick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Selznick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selznick.
