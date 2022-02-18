See All Neurosurgeons in Winchester, VA
Dr. Lee Selznick, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Selznick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Selznick works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Brain & Spine Center
    1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 450-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hampshire Memorial Hospital
  • Page Memorial Hospital
  • Sentara Rmh Medical Center
  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Very good listener and a caring doctor. He is skilled at his craft.
    Lynda J Tyler — Feb 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lee Selznick, MD
    About Dr. Lee Selznick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104945997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine - M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Selznick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selznick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selznick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selznick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selznick works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Selznick’s profile.

    Dr. Selznick has seen patients for Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selznick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Selznick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selznick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selznick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selznick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

