Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Schwartzberg works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Schwartzberg7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartzberg?
I highly recommend West Cancer Clinic!! I always said even if I am having a bad day, once I was in the building my whole outlook was changed! Everyone is so kind and helpful and smiling! I always said “If I’ve got to deal with cancer, this is the place I want to come to”. Very uplifting and I thank God everyday for everyone there!! Thank You once again for the wonderful care I have received.
About Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306878228
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzberg works at
Dr. Schwartzberg has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.