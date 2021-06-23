Dr. Lee Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2250 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 387-8887
- 2 2300 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 921-7555
Schwartz & Swift Optical711 Van Ness Ave Ste 310, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 921-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very care and professional.
About Dr. Lee Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Tagalog
- 1174525851
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- California Pacific Med Ctr - California
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Cantonese and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.