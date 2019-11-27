Overview

Dr. Lee Schmitt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Schmitt works at Alabama Weight Loss Surgery in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.