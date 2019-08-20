Overview

Dr. Lee Schachter, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Schachter works at Midlantic Urology in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

