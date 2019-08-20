Dr. Lee Schachter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Schachter, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Schachter, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Schachter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midlantic Urology1235 Old York Rd Ste 218, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schachter?
Very warm and caring doctor. Takes plenty of time to answer questions and explain. I trust him.
About Dr. Lee Schachter, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1659328920
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schachter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schachter works at
Dr. Schachter has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schachter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schachter speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schachter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schachter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.