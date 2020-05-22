Dr. Robak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Robak, MD
Dr. Lee Robak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Westside Family Medicine1350 Jackie Rd SE Ste 101, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 892-7518
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Robak has been my primary for 14 years. I refuse to go anywhere else even when I've been without insurance. He & his staff are fabulous. We love you guys. Thank you for your sacrifices.
About Dr. Lee Robak, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
- 1417022740
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Robak accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Robak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Robak speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Robak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
