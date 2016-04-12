Overview

Dr. Lee Riley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Riley works at Saint Lukes Hospital Neonatology in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA and Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.