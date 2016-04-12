Dr. Lee Riley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Riley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Riley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Riley works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Hospital801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (610) 954-5810
-
2
St. Luke's Cancer Care Associates Surgical Oncology1600 St Lukes Blvd Fl 2, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 503-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
St. Luke's Cancer Care Associates Surgical Oncology200 St Lukes Ln Ste 100, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (484) 503-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
Excellent experience in every way. Intelligent, great bedside manner, good sense of humor and my surgery was successful.
About Dr. Lee Riley, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1659385771
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.