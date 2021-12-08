Dr. Lee Riley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Riley III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Riley III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Locations
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Johns Hopkins Medicine - Green Spring Station10803 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 997-6754
Lee H Riley10753 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and careful
About Dr. Lee Riley III, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley III.
