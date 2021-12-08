See All General Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Lee Riley III, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Riley III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Riley III works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Medicine - Green Spring Station
    10803 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-6754
  3. 3
    Lee H Riley
    10753 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-2727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Leave a review

    Dec 08, 2021
    Caring and careful
    About Dr. Lee Riley III, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588606628
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
