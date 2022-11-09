Overview

Dr. Lee Richstone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Richstone works at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.