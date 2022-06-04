Overview

Dr. Lee Resta, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Resta works at Shenandoah Oncology in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.